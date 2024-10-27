Browns Have Made A Decision About Myles Garrett’s Future

With a 1-6 record and No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper already having been traded, it’s fair to wonder who else could be on the move from the Cleveland Browns.

One huge name that has understandably popped up in trade rumors already is defensive end Myles Garrett, but the team has reportedly already made a decision about his future.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that the response as teams called on Garrett and other big-name defenders such as Jeffery Simmons and Maxx Crosby was that it is “not happening” even though those players’ teams are already making trades.

“Not happening” That was the response as teams called on big-name defenders such as Simmons, Garrett and Crosby, despite their teams already making trades. Who actually is available? The latest from me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/OiIwTJLJ0Bhttps://t.co/OiIwTJLJ0B — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2024

Garrett would surely command a huge return, but he’s also a guy any team would love to build around for the future, and that includes the Browns.

Cleveland showed last year that all it needs is good quarterback play to be a contender when Joe Flacco took over for an injured Deshaun Watson and led the team to the playoffs.

Fellow edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is the more likely piece to be moved from the Browns given the fact that he is on a favorable contract and has just the 2025 season remaining on his deal.

Smith has 4.5 sacks so far this year and Garrett has four, so both have produced more than well enough to generate plenty of trade value, but moving someone as foundational as Garrett even when the team is playing poorly would be a short-sighted move.

Garrett might not be on the move, but other Browns certainly could be ahead of the deadline.

