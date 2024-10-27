Browns Nation

Sunday, October 27, 2024
Browns Have Made A Decision About Myles Garrett's Future

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

With a 1-6 record and No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper already having been traded, it’s fair to wonder who else could be on the move from the Cleveland Browns.

One huge name that has understandably popped up in trade rumors already is defensive end Myles Garrett, but the team has reportedly already made a decision about his future.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that the response as teams called on Garrett and other big-name defenders such as Jeffery Simmons and Maxx Crosby was that it is “not happening” even though those players’ teams are already making trades.

Garrett would surely command a huge return, but he’s also a guy any team would love to build around for the future, and that includes the Browns.

Cleveland showed last year that all it needs is good quarterback play to be a contender when Joe Flacco took over for an injured Deshaun Watson and led the team to the playoffs.

Fellow edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is the more likely piece to be moved from the Browns given the fact that he is on a favorable contract and has just the 2025 season remaining on his deal.

Smith has 4.5 sacks so far this year and Garrett has four, so both have produced more than well enough to generate plenty of trade value, but moving someone as foundational as Garrett even when the team is playing poorly would be a short-sighted move.

Garrett might not be on the move, but other Browns certainly could be ahead of the deadline.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation