Report: Browns Defender Drawing Trade Interest

The 1-6 Cleveland Browns have lost their quarterback for the season due to an Achilles injury and have already traded their No. 1 wide receiver to the Buffalo Bills, so without Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, it’s fair for fans and media to wonder if the fire sale is going to continue.

One Cleveland Browns defender is drawing plenty of trade interest according to a recent report and could be on the move before the trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared some news that now that Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is unavailable, Za’Darius Smith of the Browns is one of the most logical pass-rushing trade targets as an alternative option to Crosby, and the former Pro Bowler has already drawn plenty of attention around the league.

With Maxx Crosby unavailable, one of the most logical pass-rushing trade targets is the Cleveland Browns’ former Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who has drawn some attention across the league. More 🔽 https://t.co/jZnT8kfQJp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2024

Smith has played like his usual self so far this season and has 4.5 sacks through seven games after posting just 5.5 last season across 16 games.

The real headline would be if Myles Garrett were truly available on the trade market, but given his contract and his stature, he is not nearly as likely to be moved as Smith would be.

Smith is in the first year of a 2-year, $23 million contract, which is extremely tradeable.

The Browns have a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and are looking at a 1-7 record if they can’t end Baltimore’s 5-game winning streak, so it would be malpractice not to trade some of the team’s most tradeable assets if they continue to lose.

Smith would be a big addition to any defense, and it’ll be interesting to see if he ends up being moved.

NEXT:

3 Browns Players To Watch Against Ravens