Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, October 27, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Browns Defender Drawing Trade Interest

Report: Browns Defender Drawing Trade Interest

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NFL logo with footballs

 

The 1-6 Cleveland Browns have lost their quarterback for the season due to an Achilles injury and have already traded their No. 1 wide receiver to the Buffalo Bills, so without Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, it’s fair for fans and media to wonder if the fire sale is going to continue.

One Cleveland Browns defender is drawing plenty of trade interest according to a recent report and could be on the move before the trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared some news that now that Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is unavailable, Za’Darius Smith of the Browns is one of the most logical pass-rushing trade targets as an alternative option to Crosby, and the former Pro Bowler has already drawn plenty of attention around the league.

Smith has played like his usual self so far this season and has 4.5 sacks through seven games after posting just 5.5 last season across 16 games.

The real headline would be if Myles Garrett were truly available on the trade market, but given his contract and his stature, he is not nearly as likely to be moved as Smith would be.

Smith is in the first year of a 2-year, $23 million contract, which is extremely tradeable.

The Browns have a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and are looking at a 1-7 record if they can’t end Baltimore’s 5-game winning streak, so it would be malpractice not to trade some of the team’s most tradeable assets if they continue to lose.

Smith would be a big addition to any defense, and it’ll be interesting to see if he ends up being moved.

NEXT:  3 Browns Players To Watch Against Ravens
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3 Ravens Defenders Are Inactive For Browns Game

9 mins ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Shows Up To Game In Wild Halloween Costume

39 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals 6 Players Are Inactive For Ravens Game

51 mins ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Gregg Williams Reveals What Can Turn The Browns' Season Around

1 hour ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Honoring Jim Donovan Against Ravens

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have Made A Decision About Myles Garrett's Future

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

3 Browns Players To Watch Against Ravens

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Receives Interesting PFF Grade

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Hanford Dixon Names The Team To Beat In The AFC North

18 hours ago

A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ravens Could Be Missing Key Player Against Browns On Sunday

18 hours ago

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Jim Schwartz Reveals His Scouting Report On Lamar Jackson

19 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns sets during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Believes 2 Browns Player Will Benefit From Jameis Winston At QB

20 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Report: Browns Have Made A Decision About Trade Deadline Plans

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam watch drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 25, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Owners Release Statement After Jim Donovan's Passing

22 hours ago

Browns Announce Heartbreaking News About Jim Donovan

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Rips Browns For Play-Caller Decision

24 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Sends Message To His Fans After His Surgery

24 hours ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Shares His Thoughts About Jameis Winston's Role For Bengals Game

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Calls For Browns To Fire Assistant Coach

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmets hang in the Browns locker room at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Should Trade 2 Stars

1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

'Modell Law' Author Suggests Jimmy Haslam Could Move Browns Outside Ohio

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Cleveland Browns helmets following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Worked Out 6 Players On Friday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller

Browns Announce Wyatt Teller's Status For Sunday's Game

2 days ago

Browns Nation