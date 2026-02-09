Browns Request Interview With Falcons Coach For DC Job

The newly created vacancy at defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns has created an unexpected opportunity at this late stage of the NFL’s annual hiring cycle. Coaches who may have lost out on jobs elsewhere, or did not expect to be able to move up, now have another chance before things shut down.

With Jim Schwartz resigning from his post after being passed over for Cleveland’s head coaching position in favor of Todd Monken, defensive assistants around the league are now hearing from the Browns. The team conducted a very thorough search before hiring Monken, and he looks to be doing the same as he attempts to fill this important role.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns have requested to interview Atlanta Falcons defensive passing game coordinator Mike Rutenberg for their DC job.

“Browns have requested to interview Falcons defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg for their defensive coordinator job, per source. Rutenberg was the No. 2 for the Tennessee DC job that went to Gus Bradley,” Fowler posted on X.

Browns have requested to interview Falcons defensive pass-game coordinator Mike Rutenberg for their defensive coordinator job, per source. Rutenberg was the No. 2 for the Tennessee DC job that went to Gus Bradley. https://t.co/YFE8cvKKUP — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 9, 2026

Rutenberg is the latest name on a list that reportedly recently added two other defensive passing game coordinators, Aubrey Pleasant of the Los Angeles Rams and Jonathan Cooley of the Carolina Panthers. In addition, Cory Undlin of the Houston Texans has reportedly spoken to Monken about the position as well, and he was perhaps considered the favorite before this latest round of new candidates.

After losing out to Bradley in Tennessee, perhaps Rutenberg will find a new job with Cleveland. He is coming off his first season with Atlanta after four seasons as the New York Jets’ linebackers coach. The 44-year-old has 16 seasons of NFL experience, including time with the Washington Commanders franchise, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers.

Ironically, Stefanski is the new head coach of the Falcons, and he took offensive coordinator Tommy Rees with him from the Browns. Now, Stefanski may have an unexpected opening to fill at this late stage as well.

The Browns likely don’t want this search to take as long as the previous one, because whoever does take over as defensive coordinator could then have to fill out the rest of that staff in short order.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals What Browns Need To Address To Become Contenders