Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision About Myles Garrett’s Future

Rebuild or reload?

That’s the question the Cleveland Browns are facing after the organization finished the 2024 NFL regular season with a 3-14 record, giving the franchise the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It’s one that star defensive end Myles Garrett answered directly near the end of last season, suggesting he would be open to leaving the Browns should the franchise decide to rebuild their roster and suffer more down seasons as a result.

Now, the Browns have seemingly made a decision that points toward the direction Cleveland will go in the upcoming campaign.

Browns GM Andrew Berry shared that decision on Tuesday during his appearance at the Senior Bowl as he signaled his intention for both the team’s immediate future as well as what the Browns have in store for Garrett for the long run according to Adam Schefter.

“Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters @MaryKayCabot and @AkronJackson that he won’t trade Myles Garrett this off-season no matter Cleveland is offered,” Schefter said.

Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters @MaryKayCabot and @AkronJackson that he won’t trade Myles Garrett this off-season no matter Cleveland is offered. pic.twitter.com/1L2km5Qqh9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2025

Garrett has only one year left on his five-year, $125 million contract, and the defensive end explained that he wants to remain with the Browns.

He played in all 17 games during the 2024 season, earning 47 tackles, a league-best 22 tackles for loss, 28 quarterback hits, 14 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

The defensive end earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod for his work as he became the first player since 1982 to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive years.

That’s following up his work from the previous season when he was named the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

