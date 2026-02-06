Two Internal Names Are Emerging In The Browns’ DC Search

The Cleveland Browns have moved from one coaching search to another, now that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is reportedly no longer with the organization following his resignation. New head coach Todd Monken must find a replacement, hopefully sooner rather than later.

The quickest path might be promoting someone from Schwartz’s staff. Not only could an internal hire speed up the process, but it also may ease whatever lingering hard feelings the defensive players might have about how things played out.

Fortunately, the Browns have some legitimate choices in that regard, as insider Daniel Oyefusi named two internal options who could replace Schwartz: linebackers coach Jason Tarver and safeties coach Ephraim Banda.

“If the Browns wanted to look internally for their new DC, LB coach Jason Tarver and safeties coach Ephraim Banda both have DC experience. Tarver was DC for the Raiders (2012-14) and Vanderbilt (2018-19). Banda was co-DC at Miami (2019-20) and Utah State (2021-22),” Oyefusi wrote on X.

It is unknown how Monken feels about any of this, as he declined to comment on the matter during his introductory press conference, while the Browns may have still been trying to work something out with Schwartz to get him to stay. Now, with Schwartz no longer an option, it will be interesting to see the path Monken takes.

He had to know that there was a strong likelihood that this was going to be the resolution, so he may have been working on a list of potential replacements. He already has reached into his Baltimore Ravens connections to fill key roles on his offensive staff, including coordinator Travis Switzer, so perhaps Monken has some defensive contacts from his long career as well.

Among the internal candidates, Tarver, with 22 years as an NFL assistant that includes time as a defensive coordinator in the league, has much more experience than Banda, whose three-year stint with the Browns is his first. However, it is unknown what the subsequent reaction would be if one of them got the job and the other did not.

At this late stage of the hiring cycle, it could be extremely difficult for a newly hired defensive coordinator to build a staff from scratch. So, an internal option may be the best way forward.

At least the Browns have a resolution to one crisis as they potentially face another one.

