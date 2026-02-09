Browns May Be Zeroing In On Their Next Defensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns may be one step closer to filling their biggest immediate need. With a vacancy at defensive coordinator caused by Jim Schwartz’s resignation, the Browns need to find someone, and fast.

Although several potential contenders took jobs elsewhere while the Browns awaited a resolution to the Schwartz situation, new head coach Todd Monken does have a list of worthy candidates to work from. Some are currently on the staff, but one name from outside the organization may be emerging as the top choice.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston provided an encouraging update about Browns defensive coordinator candidate Cory Undlin, reporting that he has already discussed the job with Monken.

“Texans defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin, a candidate for Browns defensive coordinator job along with Jason Tarver and Ephraim Banda, has discussed the position with Cleveland head coach Todd Monken, per a league source,” Wilson posted on X.

It is unclear how far along the two are in the process, or if Monken has officially interviewed anyone else. That list could include current Browns assistants Jason Tarver, Ephraim Banda, Brandon Lynch, and Jacques Cesaire.

Monken could ease the transition by promoting someone from the staff who helped the Browns put forth one of the best defenses in the NFL during Schwartz’s three seasons. Or he could make a clean break and hire someone from outside, who would likely bring in some of his own people.

Filling out an entire defensive staff at this point in the hiring cycle could be very difficult, so it may end up a mix of the two. Undlin is familiar with the Browns, having been an assistant under head coach Romeo Crennel from 2005 through 2008.

The 54-year-old would bring worthy credentials to the post if he were the choice. With the Texans this season, he helped the team rank No. 1 in the league in total defense. He was also a defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles when they won Super Bowl LII, when Schwartz was the coordinator.

Monken moved quickly to fill top positions on his offensive staff and could now proceed at the same pace, knowing he had to do so on the other side of the ball.

