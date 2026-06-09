Insider Hints At How Browns Will Conduct QB Competition In Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns are taking a step forward with their mandatory minicamp, which is a chance for players to work together and for the coaches to figure out what the roster will look like in 2026.

As expected, most of the media attention has focused on the quarterback position. Minicamp will reportedly be when Todd Monken settles on a choice for who will be the starting quarterback, with Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson competing to come out on top.

During his appearance on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi discussed what this process will likely look like, and it’ll be very similar to what has already happened during OTAs, with Watson getting the first shot at reps.

“I think it’s gonna be what we’ve seen so far in OTAs, which is primarily Watson taking first reps. I know last week it was Shedeur’s day and Watson didn’t take any first-team reps. I’m not sure at that stage of OTAs—who takes ones and who takes twos—is important. I think we’re getting to the point where it does become important—who’s with the ones, who’s with the twos,” Grossi said.

"I think it's gonna be what we've seen so far in OTAs, which is primarily Watson taking 1st reps," – @TonyGrossi on how the Browns will split the QB reps during mandatory minicamp. pic.twitter.com/h2l3ZVnyJB — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 8, 2026

This could be the moment when the Browns finally start to see what their team will look like in the new season. Deciding who is the starting quarterback can go a long way to creating a new identity for the squad, and it’ll point them in a strong direction.

By most accounts, Watson has the upper hand in the race for QB1. His experience positions him well for OTAs and minicamp. He’s been here before, many times, and a lot of the offensive schemes reportedly favor his style of play.

Still, Sanders shouldn’t be counted out entirely. And even if he doesn’t come out on top and is once again playing backup, he could still get a chance to start during this season. Watson’s history of injuries means the Browns need a backup they can fully rely on.

The fans have been waiting and wanting answers, and this has been a long, slow process, but it seems to be coming to a conclusion, with answers potentially emerging as soon as this week.

NEXT:

Overlooked Browns Unit Could Surprise Everyone This Season