Browns Have Unexpected Surprise On 53-Man Roster

The Cleveland Browns have built their 2025 roster around an unconventional strategy that sets them apart from most NFL teams.

While other franchises lean heavily on drafted players and established veterans, Cleveland has embraced undrafted talent in a way that few organizations match.

The numbers tell the story of this unique approach. According to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman, the Browns currently carry six undrafted rookies on their 53-man roster.

That total ranks second in the league behind only the Minnesota Vikings, who kept seven such players.

Most undrafted rookies on NFL teams' 53-man rosters as of this morning: Vikings 7 (!)

Browns 6

Panthers, Ravens 4

Patriots, Saints, Seahawks, Chargers, Bucs 3 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 1, 2025

Cleveland’s undrafted group spans multiple position groups and includes wide receivers Gage Larvadain and Isaiah Bond, safety Donovan McMillon, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, running back Raheim Sanders, and defensive tackle Adin Huntington.

Each player fought through fierce competition during training camp and preseason to earn their spot.

Larvadain made his mark in the return game while showcasing reliable hands as a receiver. McMillon added depth at safety with solid tackling and coverage during preseason action.

Mascarenas-Arnold stepped up at linebacker while Mohamoud Diabate worked through his recovery process.

Huntington emerged as the standout among this undrafted class, delivering eye-catching performances throughout the preseason that had fans buzzing about his potential.

The Browns also claimed Raheim Sanders off waivers after the Los Angeles Chargers released him.

His addition reinforced Cleveland’s commitment to building around young, hungry players rather than expensive veterans.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have made it clear that performance trumps draft pedigree in their evaluation process.

This philosophy led to several veterans losing roster spots to younger contributors who impressed during the summer.

The result is a roster loaded with energy and players eager to prove themselves.

Cleveland opens against Cincinnati with a group that may lack experience but brings plenty of motivation to establish their place in the league.

