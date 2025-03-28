Browns Have Visit Scheduled With Intriguing DL Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have several things to address in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Fortunately, they will have a plethora of picks.

So, while most people talk about the quarterback and their first-round pick, and rightfully so, they will continue to do their due diligence to get help somewhere else.

With that in mind, they will host Kentucky DL Deone Walker for a top-30 visit, according to Ryan Fowler.

The Cleveland Browns have a 30 visit scheduled with Kentucky iDL Deone Walker, source said. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 27, 2025

Walker is a humongous human being with a past in basketball, and that helped him have quick feet, outstanding footwork, and the lateral quickness to stay in front of offensive linemen.

He’s very physical and strong, and he can be very hard to move once he establishes his position.

Deone Walker’s tape is NIGHTMARE FUEL 🤯 He’s amassed 97 pressures, 15 sacks, and 70 stops in 3 years playing EVERYWHERE—from nose tackle to edge rusher. Imagine having to block a 6’7, 342lb lineman who is quick enough to be a stand-up pass rusher… pic.twitter.com/dxoZubwqIC — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 29, 2025

He excels at the point of attack against the run and is also elite at collapsing the pocket and creating broken plays.

On the downside, he’s drawn questions about his work ethic and feel for the game.

He doesn’t seem to be in the best of shape, so he tends to run out of gas down the stretch.

As of now, he projects to be a high-end backup, but he’s got the potential to be a starter.

Needless to say, he will have to hit the gym and prove that he takes the game seriously.

The Browns could see him as a project, and he’s most definitely worth the risk later in the draft.

