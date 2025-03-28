Insider Reveals Who He’s Hearing Is Browns’ Pick At No. 2

For months, analysts have suggested the Cleveland Browns will take a quarterback with the team’s No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns do not have a starter ahead of the upcoming season at this position, and Kenny Pickett is the only healthy option on the team’s roster heading into the draft.

Despite Cleveland’s need at this position, NFL insider Jake Trotter believes the Browns will go in another direction with the team’s second-overall selection in April’s draft.

Trotter explained on Friday why he believes Cleveland will take Penn State defender Abdul Carter with the No. 2 overall selection, hinting that Browns’ fans are in for another misery-filled season in 2025.

“What I’m hearing is Abdul Carter is the pick. I don’t care if you got a quarterback or not, you’re ain’t going anywhere next year anyway,” Trotter said.

"What I'm hearing, is that Abdul Carter is the pick," – @Jake_Trotter on the Browns plans at no. 2 overall. Would you pass on Shedeur Sanders? pic.twitter.com/PQyDlYesFW — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 28, 2025

Trotter expanded that Cleveland will again have a subpar season in 2025, saying that the Browns have “massive holes” beyond the quarterback position.

He pointed to offensive issues along with a lack of skilled position players, and he finished by suggesting the defense line only has one quality starter.

Trotter also addressed speculation that links Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders to the Browns as the No. 2 overall pick, adding that multiple team executives across the league have told him the prospect does not have a ‘super high ceiling in the NFL.”

The insider added that he has Sanders as the “25th best prospect” in the upcoming draft class.

