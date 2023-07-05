Browns Headline An Elite PFF Offseason List

The Cleveland Browns may be flying under the national NFL radar, but they have assembled what looks like a very competitive roster for this coming season.

They have ample talent on both sides of the football, and although they have made significant upgrades on defense, their offense is what will garner a lot of the attention they get.

They will have a full season of Deshaun Watson at quarterback, and they have arguably the best running back in football in Nick Chubb.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Cleveland has the best running back corps in the AFC, as well as the best offensive line in the conference.

The best position groups in the AFC, per our analyst rankings pic.twitter.com/v42IXrJRHC — PFF (@PFF) July 4, 2023

The negative for the team is the departure of Kareem Hunt, who served as a reliable RB2 behind Chubb for the last four seasons.

Jerome Ford, a rookie last season who spent most of his playing time on special teams, is now listed second on the Browns’ depth chart at running back, with Demetric Felton Jr. third.

The Browns have had one of the NFL’s better offensive lines for the last couple of years, and that likely will not change much.

That group is headlined by guard Joel Bitonio, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons and the All-Pro First-Team in both of the previous two campaigns.

Unlike most of the last 24 seasons, it will likely be considered a true failure if the Browns do not make the playoffs this winter, given the amount of talent they have at a number of positions.