Insider Reveals What May Be Causing A Slow Start For Browns

Given how things fared last season and the minor moves they made in the offseason, the Cleveland Browns entered the season with high expectations.

And while losing one game isn’t the end of the world, the fact that they didn’t even seem to be in the same category as the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener was a major concern.

Jim Schwartz’s once flawless defense was nowhere to be found, and their offense failed to gain any sort of momentum.

Notably, it might take a while before we see this team at its best again.

At least, that’s what we can gather from Mary Kay Cabot’s latest statement.

In her recent appearance on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the renowned insider claimed that the Browns didn’t have most of their starters practicing or playing during training camp.

"They did not have most of their veterans practicing throughout camp." –@MaryKayCabot Do the #Browns just need more time to gel as a team these first couple of weeks? Presented by @AffinityWH: https://t.co/CTwXnofmcu pic.twitter.com/Mst7II65Xj — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) September 15, 2024

She revealed that most of the starters weren’t on the field at the same time either because of injuries or rest or whatnot, so there could be some rust there.

Cabot claimed that the coaching staff might want to change their philosophy about that next season.

And while she admits that she doesn’t know whether it would’ve made a huge difference to have Deshaun Watson suit up for a single drive in the preseason, the players clearly didn’t have their legs under them in the season opener.

Now, the Browns will face another tough task in their road tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they will need to ramp things up to avoid another disappointing outing.

