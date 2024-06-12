Browns Nation

Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Browns Hosting Tryout For UFL Player

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 14: Fans cheer during the second quarter in the game at Ford Field on April 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images for UFL)

 

Browns GM Andrew Berry always prioritizes players who can help Cleveland become a better team in the trenches, constantly evaluating players who can provide depth and stability on the offensive and defensive lines.

NFL analyst Aaron Wilson reported that Berry is again looking at a talent that wrapped up his spring football season last weekend.

Wilson shared on Twitter that the Browns are hosting the United Football League’s Chimemela Okorafor for a workout.

Okorafor played offensive tackle for the Michigan Panthers, a team that finished their postseason run in the USFL Conference Championship game last Saturday by losing to the Birmingham Stallions.

The offensive lineman had previously signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 as an undrafted free agent, but the team waived Okorafor in August before he reached the 53-man roster.

Okorafor played at multiple colleges before he attempted to make an NFL roster.

The 6-foot-6 lineman played in three games for Benedictine College in Kansas in 2022 – his final college season.

Previously, the 25-year-old had played at Pittsburg State (KS) and Missouri Southern State University earlier in his college career.

Okorafor would become the 18th offensive lineman on the 90-man roster for Cleveland should the team decide to ink the tackle to a contract.

The Browns added guard Wyatt Davis after waiving defensive tackle Jayden Peevy last week.

Cleveland has made more than a dozen roster moves this offseason involving both lines, showing how Berry is willing to make moves to find talented athletes.

Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation