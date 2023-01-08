Browns Nation

Browns Inform Bernie Kosar His Services Are No Longer Needed

By

Bernie Kosar
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Bernie Kosar, one of the most popular Cleveland Browns ever, has been relieved of his radio and other team duties.

This per a social media message posted by the former quarterback just prior to today’s big Steelers-Browns game.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com quickly reported a connection to a ceremonial bet placed on today’s game.

Per Cabot, NFL officials ruled that Kosar’s much-publicized wager of $19,000 on the Browns violates league rules.

Players and other employees can not bet on the team that employs them.

Apparently, that includes what was largely a ceremonial bet, the first legal play in Ohio earlier this month.

Kosar announced that any winning from his bet would go to charity.

But that was not enough to placate league officials, according to Cabot’s NFL source.

 

Kosar Taken By Surprise 

Indications are that Kosar just found out today as he reported for work.

The former Brown was primarily a goodwill ambassador, often seen hanging around at events and practices.

But he also had a regular gig with the radio broadcast each week and his own Bernie Kosar Show.

As of this writing, Kosar still has a pinned tweet promoting his radio appearances.

And he planned on talking about placing the first legal bet in Ohio among other things.

Kosar’s words, that the team did not “desire or need his services” indicates some hostility.

But there are no other details from Kosar.

And neither the Browns nor the NFL has acknowledged the situation.

Browns Nation will update this article as more information is available.

