Dianna Russini Predicts What Browns Will Do In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns now have a prime opportunity to solve their lifelong woes.

They finished the season at the bottom of the league.

As such, they’re in a position to take either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward as their next franchise quarterback.

However, several mock drafts have the Browns going in a different direction.

That’s why The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wanted to clear the air.

In her recent appearance on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,” she claimed that the Browns would definitely go for a quarterback.

Russini stated that the Browns know they’re not in a good situation with Deshaun Watson, but they also know the fans will forgive and forget if whoever they get in the NFL Draft turns out to be good.

“It’s not like they’re psyched about Deshaun Watson’s ability, leadership, play. They know this isn’t great… It’s almost like they’re constructing their team as if Deshaun Watson isn’t a part of it,” she said.

pic.twitter.com/qpLOmB17Pa — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 7, 2025

The Browns need to address several positions, and trading down from No. 2 would allow them to do so.

Then again, it’s not every day that you have such a valuable draft pick and an opportunity to get a clean slate.

This team doesn’t have much money to spend, so drafting a rookie signal-caller might be just what the doctor ordered to solve its woes.

They’re stuck with Deshaun Watson for at least another season, but that doesn’t mean he has to be the starter.

Both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward could be NFL-ready right from the gate, and it’s been a long while since the Browns were last excited about a quarterback prospect.

