Thursday, January 23, 2025
Browns Insider Believes The Team Has Strong Interest In 1 QB Prospect

Ernesto Cova
By
The Cleveland Browns’ pursuit of a new offensive coordinator didn’t last long.

Eventually, they circled right back to one of the first guys they interviewed.

They were reportedly very enthusiastic about Tommy Rees, and with other teams rumored to be interested, they concluded that they couldn’t risk letting him go.

Nevertheless, that might not be just because of him but also because of his ties to Jalen Milroe.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” Browns insider Tony Grossi reported that the Browns had internal conversations about keeping Rees, and the prospect of potentially drafting Milroe was likely a part of that conversation.

Not many fans are as high on Milroe as they would be on prospects like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

He’s been penciled in as an early second-round pick for most of the process, and taking him as high as No. 2 would be a massive reach.

Then again, if the Browns like what they see from him and have a guy who coached him in college, they should, by all means, consider him.

Of course, perhaps it would be better for them to trade down from No. 2 or gather other picks to ensure they can get him later in the first round.

It’s all speculation for now, but it seems like he’s a realistic possibility for this team.

