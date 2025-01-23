Tommy Rees Addresses Recent Speculation About Jalen Milroe

The Cleveland Browns have a new offensive coordinator.

As such, it only makes sense that he has some say in the next quarterback.

That’s why multiple reports have tied Jalen Milroe to the Browns.

He worked with Tommy Rees at Alabama, so he’s most likely to draw some consideration.

When asked about that, however, the former Crimson Tide assistant coach didn’t want to talk about him as a prospect.

Instead, he only talked about their relationship and how much he cared for him (via Scott Petrak).

New Browns OC Tommy Rees on Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, who's in the draft: As a person I have a lot of love for Jalen, a lot of respect for Jalen.

Declines to talk about him/others as prospect. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 23, 2025

It’s clear that, even if the Browns plan to acquire Milroe, Rees must remain discreet.

If they want to go that route, they will likely look to trade down to get him later in the first round while still maximizing the value of the No. 2 pick.

Milroe isn’t a high-end quarterback prospect like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, but he’s a great athlete with an intriguing upside.

He might not be available by the time the Browns are on the clock in the second round, so they might have to reach a little to make sure he doesn’t get away.

Of course, the NFL Draft is all about finding the best value and the best prospects, and while Milroe might not fill the latter box, he could be a high-upside pick.

Then again, he will also be a project, and the Browns would most likely begin the season with a veteran under center.

NEXT:

Tommy Rees Reveals What He's Looking For At The QB Position