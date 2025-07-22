Browns Insider Casts Doubt On Reunion With Former WR

Not so long ago, Amari Cooper was a Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns.

He was as productive as he was underrated, and it looked like he was going to be around for years to come.

Then, the front office saw a slight decline in his play, and they chose to trade him during the 2024 season instead of signing him to the contract extension he was looking for.

It’s been less than a year since that happened, and Cooper has yet to find another NFL team after his failed stint with the Buffalo Bills.

That’s why insider Tony Grossi doesn’t buy the rumors of a potential reunion with Cleveland, as the Browns have clearly moved on from the veteran, and it may be for the best.

“In eight games with Buffalo, playing with league MVP QB Josh Allen, Cooper had 20 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper is still unsigned. He is 31. I think trading Cooper for a third-round pick was one of the best transactions Andrew Berry has made as Browns GM. Although Cooper and Flacco made beautiful music together in 2023, I really think his ship has sailed out of the Cleveland port,” Grossi wrote.

Cooper was a very good player, hard-working, and didn’t get in trouble during his days in Cleveland.

However, the Browns now have another wide receiver at the top of the pecking order, with Jerry Jeudy taking his spot.

It’s not like they couldn’t coexist, but if the Browns thought he was done last year, it’s hard to believe they will be willing to consider bringing him back at this point after failing to sign somewhere else.

Anything can happen, and maybe an injury would make the Browns change their stance on Cooper.

But barring a turn of events, he is unlikely to play another snap for them.

