Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Insider Discusses Kevin Stefanski’s Relationship With Deshaun Watson

Browns Insider Discusses Kevin Stefanski’s Relationship With Deshaun Watson

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

The relationship between a quarterback and the head coach is important at every level of football.

They are two of the most prominent positions within an organization and can dictate success or failure.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s bond with head coach Kevin Stefanski is on the up, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter appeared on ESPN Cleveland this week and talked about the growing chemistry between Watson and Stefanski.

“You can tell that Deshaun really believes in Kevin, and I think that’s a big storyline to follow these first three, four, five games”, Trotter said to host Emmett Golden.

Will that belief in one another translate to wins on the field this fall?

 

Which Watson Does Stefanski Get?

Trotter posed two important questions in his radio appearance.

“Is Kevin getting the best out of Deshaun?”

“Does Deshaun look like his 2020 or 2019 self?”

That will be the primary concern heading into this season.

The future is tied up with Watson.

The Browns need him to succeed, or this entire thing falls apart.

Much of that success is dependent on Stefanski, his relationship with Watson, and his ability to put Deshaun in a position to succeed.

Thinking back to the falling out with Baker Mayfield, it’s clear his relationship with Stefanski never developed.

Reports of a dwindling trust between the two began to surface.

That simply cannot happen with Watson.

So far, it looks like the two are on the right track to maintaining a healthy connection.

That should help Watson return to looking more like he did in Houston and less like he did at the end of last season.

Putting last year in the rearview mirror and focusing on the now will help Watson and Stefanski grow as a duo.

As Trotter says in his interview, “you can’t compare anything to last year, it was a total circus.”

He’s right.

There were so many questions surrounding Watson last year, the main one being his date of availability.

Now with a whole summer to develop, Deshaun and Stefanski should be able to get on the same page right from the jump.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Hype Up Star Duo At Training Camp

56 mins ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Star Warns The NFL About Elijah Moore This Season

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Jimmy Haslam Makes Strong Statement On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Gets Real On Expectations For The Offense In 2023

2 days ago

Cedric Tillman #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers makes a catch for 28-yard touchdown reception in overtime during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

What Are Realistic Expectations For Rookie WR Cedric Tillman?

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown on a 33 yard pass during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Joins Teammates for Monday's Practice Session

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Kevin Stefanski Makes Strong Statement On Elijah Moore's Work Ethic

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper Gets Positive Update On Minor Injury

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Confirms He's Working With Other RBs To Fix Major NFL Issue

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Suffers Minor Injury In Practice

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Says Deshaun Watson Will Miss Big Preseason Game For Browns

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Fans React To Deshaun Watson's Low Madden 24 Rating

5 days ago

Marquise Goodwin #11 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Marquise Goodwin Sets High Expectations For Browns In 2023

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Says AFC North Is Starting To Fear The Browns

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Could Break 43-Year-Old Record Next Season

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Video Shows Wild Nick Chubb Workout

6 days ago

Boston Scott #35 of the Philadelphia Eagles is pursued by Andrew Sendejo #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns Player Shares Humorous Message About The Team

7 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Nick Chubb Leads Madden 24 In Elite Category

7 days ago

Perrion Winfrey #97 and Tommy Togiai #93 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a fumble recover by Winfrey during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Release Perrion Winfrey After Report Of Police Investigation

1 week ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Joe Thomas Getting His HOF Jacket

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Reveals Nick Chubb's Ranking For 2023 Season

1 week ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Left Out Of Latest ESPN Ranking

1 week ago

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk #51 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble for a turnover during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Defender Opens Up About Rocky Journey To The NFL

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Tease New Helmets For 2023 Season

1 week ago

Browns Hype Up Star Duo At Training Camp

No more pages to load