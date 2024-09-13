Jaguars Rookie WR Praises Browns’ Secondary

The Cleveland Browns defense did not live up to its 2023 showing in their season-opening contest, a performance that the team and its fanbase want to erase from its memory.

Dallas scored two early touchdowns and kicked four field goals in the Cowboys’ 33-17 victory over the Browns last weekend.

Despite the score, Cleveland’s secondary had a decent showing as the defenders held Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott to 179 yards passing and kept the signal caller from completing 60 percent of his passes.

The Browns’ defensive backs are a formidable group that Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is paying attention to ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Thomas had high praise for the unit that he will face off against on Sunday in a recent YouTube video.

“They got a good defensive secondary,” Thomas said, adding, “They got a good secondary that we’re just going to go out there and try to beat to the best of our ability.”

Thomas in particular singled out cornerback Denzel Ward, calling him a good defensive back.

Jacksonville picked Thomas in the first round of this year’s draft after his standout performance at LSU over the past three years.

While with the Tigers, Thomas secured 127 receptions for 1,897 yards and 24 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

His most productive year was the 2023 campaign, a season in which Thomas secured 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns with Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels behind center.

In his NFL debut, the rookie secured all four targets for 47 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

