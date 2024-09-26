Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, September 26, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bubba Ventrone Reveals 2 Raiders Who Can Be A ‘Game-Changer’

Bubba Ventrone Reveals 2 Raiders Who Can Be A ‘Game-Changer’

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: Las Vegas Raiders helmets are seen before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

 

With the Browns offense misfiring through three games this season, Cleveland has to rely on the other phases of the game – defense and special teams – to keep the team in games.

Against the Jaguars earlier this season, punter Corey Bojorquez and defensive end Alex Wright literally did that as the kicker pinned Jacksonville inside the two, allowing Wright to earn a game-saving safety on the very next play.

Both units performed well enough to win the game against the New York Giants last week, but the offense could not muster enough production to lead Cleveland to a victory.

Now, the Browns will need a similar effort this week as special teams coach Bubba Ventrone has identified two athletes on the Raiders’ special teams unit that can create problems for any NFL team.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared both notes on X from Ventrone’s press conference as the coach identified punter A.J. Cole as a “game-changer” who “can flip the field” against opponents.

Cole is entering his sixth year in the NFL, and the punter has averaged pinning opponents inside their 20-yard line over 40 percent of the kicks.

Since 2019, the punter has recorded a 60-plus yards punt every single year, including a 62-yard kick in 2024.

In addition to Cole, the Browns will have to worry about return specialist Tre Tucker.

Petrak shared Ventrone’s thoughts on the return man, noting that last year he was clocked at an incredible speed.

“The data tracking last year measured him the second-fastest player in the league with the ball,” Petrak noted of Ventrone’s comments, adding, “Timed at like 4.24 in the 40.”

Both athletes will be players to pay attention to as the Browns head across the country to face the Raiders on Sunday.

NEXT:  Ken Dorsey Reveals What The Focus Has Been With Browns' Offense
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey Reveals What The Focus Has Been With Browns' Offense

23 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Zak Zinter #70 of the Cleveland Browns in action during the first half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Zak Zinter Reveals His Mentality Ahead Of First Potential NFL Start

36 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL QB Breaks Down Deshaun Watson's Performance

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmets

Analyst Reveals Browns Rank Last In 1 Critical Offensive Category

5 hours ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 8: Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants runs off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Video Captures Malik Nabors, Myles Garrett Sharing Special Moment

5 hours ago

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 13: Head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders attends a news conference during mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 13, 2024 in Henderson, Nevada.

Antonio Pierce Shares His Thoughts On Myles Garrett

5 hours ago

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 09: Josh Gordon #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 9, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Browns 13-12 in a preseason game.

Former Browns Pro Bowl WR Announces Retirement

5 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Wide receiver James Proche II #11 of the Cleveland Browns sets before the snap during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Browns Sign Veteran WR To One-Year Deal

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Ron Rivera Reveals How The Loss Of Bill Callahan Is Affecting Browns

19 hours ago

09 SEP 2012: Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden during the Browns NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland Ohio September 09, 2012.

Browns Need Win Over Raiders To End Odd Streak

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Sends A Clear Message About His Role With Browns

22 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Announce 6 Roster Moves

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Tony Brown II #38 of the Cleveland Browns reacts with teammates during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals What Team Needs To Change Against Raiders

1 day ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

7 Browns Players Not Practicing Wednesday Due To Injury

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Work Out Former Giants DE

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Analyst Shares Intriguing Take On Browns OL Woes

1 day ago

Super Bowl trophy

Browns' Super Bowl Odds Updated Ahead Of Week 4

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is hit by Marshawn Kneeland #94 of the Dallas Cowboys as he throws the ball in the third quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Deserves A Pass After Giants Game

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns is pursued by Deonte Banks #3 of the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Compares Giants' Loss To 'Dance With Two Left Feet'

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Brandon Parker #75 of the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Raiders Have Made QB Decision For Matchup With Browns

2 days ago

Rodney McLeod #26 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a first quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rodney McLeod Is Confident In Browns' Playoff Chances Despite Team's Record

2 days ago

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Dan Orlovsky looks on prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Dan Orlovsky Reveals Browns' Inability To Make 'Simple' Plays

2 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots arrives prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Bill Belichick Believes NFL Should Retire Browns Legend's Jersey Number

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Radio Host Urges Fans Not To Give Up On Team

2 days ago

Browns Nation