Bubba Ventrone Reveals 2 Raiders Who Can Be A ‘Game-Changer’

With the Browns offense misfiring through three games this season, Cleveland has to rely on the other phases of the game – defense and special teams – to keep the team in games.

Against the Jaguars earlier this season, punter Corey Bojorquez and defensive end Alex Wright literally did that as the kicker pinned Jacksonville inside the two, allowing Wright to earn a game-saving safety on the very next play.

Both units performed well enough to win the game against the New York Giants last week, but the offense could not muster enough production to lead Cleveland to a victory.

Now, the Browns will need a similar effort this week as special teams coach Bubba Ventrone has identified two athletes on the Raiders’ special teams unit that can create problems for any NFL team.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared both notes on X from Ventrone’s press conference as the coach identified punter A.J. Cole as a “game-changer” who “can flip the field” against opponents.

#Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone: Raiders punter AJ Cole is a "game-changer, can flip the field." — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 26, 2024

Cole is entering his sixth year in the NFL, and the punter has averaged pinning opponents inside their 20-yard line over 40 percent of the kicks.

Since 2019, the punter has recorded a 60-plus yards punt every single year, including a 62-yard kick in 2024.

In addition to Cole, the Browns will have to worry about return specialist Tre Tucker.

Petrak shared Ventrone’s thoughts on the return man, noting that last year he was clocked at an incredible speed.

“The data tracking last year measured him the second-fastest player in the league with the ball,” Petrak noted of Ventrone’s comments, adding, “Timed at like 4.24 in the 40.”

#Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone on Raiders WR/returner Tre Tucker: The data tracking last year measured him the second-fastest player in the league with the ball. Timed at like 4.24 in the 40. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 26, 2024

Both athletes will be players to pay attention to as the Browns head across the country to face the Raiders on Sunday.

