Browns Insider Makes A Big Prediction About Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns find themselves navigating murky quarterback waters as the offseason progresses.

The roster currently features two signal-callers, with a rookie expected to join the competition following the NFL Draft.

Kenny Pickett, acquired through a trade earlier this offseason, stands as one of the primary contenders alongside veteran Joe Flacco, who quickly became a fan favorite during his previous stint with the team.

While conventional wisdom suggests Flacco will take first-team reps when organized team activities begin, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot has offered a different perspective.

According to her analysis, Pickett has a legitimate shot at securing the starting role.

“I said Kenny Pickett over Joe Flacco. And the reason why I said that is because I have been listening to the Browns talk about Kenny Pickett all off-season, and they are really high on Kenny Pickett,” Cabot said.

.@MaryKayCabot explains why she believes the #Browns opening day starting quarterback could very well be Kenny Pickett and NOT Joe Flacco https://t.co/oUGFYtmYmP pic.twitter.com/iPcUfZdTq3 — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) April 22, 2025

The Browns’ coaching staff has reportedly been impressed with Pickett’s ball security, viewing his ability to limit turnovers as a significant asset.

Cabot highlighted how Pickett’s tenure in Pittsburgh was marred by organizational instability, including a mid-season coaching change and inconsistent receiver play—factors that likely stunted his development.

Cleveland’s front office appears to see Pickett as a quarterback with untapped potential who could flourish in a more structured environment with proper support.

It draws parallels to other quarterbacks who revitalized their careers after changing teams, such as Sam Darnold, Geno Smith, and Jared Goff.

While Cabot tempers expectations about Pickett reaching similar heights, she believes the Browns see considerable room for growth in the former Pitt standout.

Flacco’s career trajectory also factors into this equation. At 40, the veteran may be closer to retirement than his prime playing days, creating an opening for Pickett to seize the starting role.

