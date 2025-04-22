Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, April 22, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Insider Makes A Big Prediction About Kenny Pickett

Browns Insider Makes A Big Prediction About Kenny Pickett

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Insider Makes A Big Prediction About Kenny Pickett
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves navigating murky quarterback waters as the offseason progresses.

The roster currently features two signal-callers, with a rookie expected to join the competition following the NFL Draft.

Kenny Pickett, acquired through a trade earlier this offseason, stands as one of the primary contenders alongside veteran Joe Flacco, who quickly became a fan favorite during his previous stint with the team.

While conventional wisdom suggests Flacco will take first-team reps when organized team activities begin, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot has offered a different perspective.

According to her analysis, Pickett has a legitimate shot at securing the starting role.

“I said Kenny Pickett over Joe Flacco. And the reason why I said that is because I have been listening to the Browns talk about Kenny Pickett all off-season, and they are really high on Kenny Pickett,” Cabot said.

The Browns’ coaching staff has reportedly been impressed with Pickett’s ball security, viewing his ability to limit turnovers as a significant asset.

Cabot highlighted how Pickett’s tenure in Pittsburgh was marred by organizational instability, including a mid-season coaching change and inconsistent receiver play—factors that likely stunted his development.

Cleveland’s front office appears to see Pickett as a quarterback with untapped potential who could flourish in a more structured environment with proper support.

It draws parallels to other quarterbacks who revitalized their careers after changing teams, such as Sam Darnold, Geno Smith, and Jared Goff.

While Cabot tempers expectations about Pickett reaching similar heights, she believes the Browns see considerable room for growth in the former Pitt standout.

Flacco’s career trajectory also factors into this equation. At 40, the veteran may be closer to retirement than his prime playing days, creating an opening for Pickett to seize the starting role.

NEXT:  Dan Orlovsky Turns Heads With Prediction About Rumored Browns Draft Pick
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation