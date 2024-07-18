Browns Nation

Thursday, July 18, 2024
Browns Insider Makes A Prediction About Amari Cooper's Contract Situation

By
Leave a Comment
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a situation to solve.

Amari Cooper isn’t happy with his contract situation, and some fear he might hold out if he doesn’t get a new deal.

With that in mind, Ken Carman asked renowned Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot whether Cooper would get a new contract when the Browns start training camp.

Fortunately for the fans, Cabot’s answer was affirmative.

In her latest appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Cabot claimed in a video shared to Twitter that as much as she didn’t know that for a fact, she believes that everybody involved wanted to get a deal done, and it should be a matter of time before they find some common ground.

Notably, she also said that it might go down to the wire and that they would have to wait until July 25 – the day the team arrives at The Greenbrier – to get a new deal done.

The Browns want to compete at the highest level, and the only way to do so is by having Cooper there.

He was their best and most consistent offensive player last season, and he’s delivered since he arrived in Cleveland regardless of who’s been under center.

Hopefully, Jerry Jeudy will finally leap forward and prove that he can be a star in the league, and perhaps that could open up the door for the Browns to move on from Cooper after this season.

But for now, they don’t stand much chance of achieving their goals this season without Cooper, and they would’ve traded him already if they were going to do so, Cabot said.

NEXT:  Analyst Questions Browns' Plan For Amari Cooper Contract Talks
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation