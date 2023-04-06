Browns Nation

Browns Insider Notes A Fresh Opportunity At Key Position

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have suffered a minor blow five months before the start of the 2023 season, as wide receiver Michael Woods has suffered a ruptured Achilles and is expected to miss all of the upcoming campaign.

At first glance, this seems like a bad break, even though Woods is buried somewhat deep on the team’s depth chart.

However, as Browns insider Daryl Ruiter points out, it is also an opportunity for someone else to step up and prove they can play well.

The team’s top three receivers are rock-solid — four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, the emerging Donovan Peoples-Jones, and the recently acquired Elijah Moore, who is projected to give Cleveland a legitimate speed threat downfield.

But injuries do occur, and teams also want to have depth in order to have receivers they can use in certain situations, such as when certain matchups arise.

David Bell was a third-round draft pick last year, and although he played in 16 of the team’s 17 games in 2022, he only posted 214 yards.

Then there is Jakeem Grant, who himself suffered an Achilles injury last summer, and will likely be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign.

Grant is a more proven option at wideout, and he has spent six seasons in the NFL for two different teams.

If the Browns manage to remain mostly healthy all year long, they should have a great shot at returning to the playoffs, and they could have a pretty explosive offense to boot between their receivers, quarterback Deshaun Watson, and running back Nick Chubb.

