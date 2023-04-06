Browns Insider Notes A Fresh Opportunity At Key Position

The Cleveland Browns have suffered a minor blow five months before the start of the 2023 season, as wide receiver Michael Woods has suffered a ruptured Achilles and is expected to miss all of the upcoming campaign.

At first glance, this seems like a bad break, even though Woods is buried somewhat deep on the team’s depth chart.

However, as Browns insider Daryl Ruiter points out, it is also an opportunity for someone else to step up and prove they can play well.

The loss of Michael Woods opens an opportunity at the back end of the #Browns WR depth chart this offseason for someone. Top 5: Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore, David Bell, Jakeem Grant. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 4, 2023

The team’s top three receivers are rock-solid — four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, the emerging Donovan Peoples-Jones, and the recently acquired Elijah Moore, who is projected to give Cleveland a legitimate speed threat downfield.

But injuries do occur, and teams also want to have depth in order to have receivers they can use in certain situations, such as when certain matchups arise.

David Bell was a third-round draft pick last year, and although he played in 16 of the team’s 17 games in 2022, he only posted 214 yards.

Then there is Jakeem Grant, who himself suffered an Achilles injury last summer, and will likely be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign.

Grant is a more proven option at wideout, and he has spent six seasons in the NFL for two different teams.

If the Browns manage to remain mostly healthy all year long, they should have a great shot at returning to the playoffs, and they could have a pretty explosive offense to boot between their receivers, quarterback Deshaun Watson, and running back Nick Chubb.