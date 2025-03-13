Browns Nation

Thursday, March 13, 2025
Browns Insider Predicts Blockbuster Trade In Latest Mock Draft

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

After some excitement in the first few days of free agency, NFL fans have gotten that much more excited for the 2025 draft, hoping their favorite team brings in the right prospects to help take their roster to the next level.

Some teams have been more active than others, leaving fanbases either excited with their team’s activity level or frustrated that they haven’t done more.

The Cleveland Browns have been mostly quiet in the first few days of free agency, but they were able to sign Myles Garrett to a massive contract extension, solidifying his place on the roster for the foreseeable future.

Fans have been curious to see who the team will bring in at quarterback, especially seeing they have a meeting scheduled with Russell Wilson on Thursday.

With the team seemingly leaning towards adding a veteran in free agency, they might not pursue a quarterback in the draft after all, at least according to analyst Tony Grossi’s latest mock draft.

Grossi projects a trade between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, with the Browns moving back just one spot to No. 3 overall.

In this scenario, the Tennesee Titans would draft Cam Ward and the Giants would take Shedeur Sanders, the two best quarterback prospects on the board.

Grossi didn’t project a player for the Browns to draft at No. 3, but there would still be plenty of options for them to choose from, which includes other highly-touted positions like defensive end and cornerback.

A trade within the top three picks is rare, but if the Browns are confident in whatever veteran they bring in, they could make a major move like this to gain additional draft capital.

Browns Nation