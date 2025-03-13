Troubling Details Emerge About Myles Garrett’s Leadership

The Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett are not parting ways.

The team never intended to trade their star pass-rusher, and they were willing to spend big bucks to keep him around.

Garrett, who claimed he wanted to leave to play for a Super Bowl contender, gladly changed his mind when he was offered a record-breaking deal.

Of course, that hurt his reputation around the league, as it now seems like it was always about the money.

Whatever the case, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic now reports that the Browns may have been better off moving on from him.

Aside from the return they could’ve gotten, it seems like Garrett hasn’t exactly set a good example in the locker room:

“It’s well known within the Browns that Garrett is frequently late to the facility. He has skipped mandatory team activities on multiple occasions. Veterans typically police the locker room on those types of things and create the culture of accountability, but here, it’s the best player breaking the rules. That has to change now,” Lloyd wrote.

The timing of this report is somewhat odd, as there were no rumors about anything like that before he requested to be traded.

Garrett has been a good member of the community and a strong leader on the field, but there’s no way for the fans to know what goes on behind closed doors.

He’s now getting paid generational money and will be in the eye of the storm from day one.

Hopefully, that will lead to some improved habits.

The best players need to lead by example and set the bar high for everybody else to follow, and with that kind of money, the team will demand a lot from him on and off the field.

