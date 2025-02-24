Browns Nation

Monday, February 24, 2025
Browns Insider Reveals His Thoughts On Interesting Late-Round QB Prospect

Ernesto Cova
The Cleveland Browns need to get things right in the NFL Draft.

They can get their quarterback for the next decade, and they have the No. 2 pick to do so.

Nevertheless, they can also explore their options further down the board, and while those players might not be top-tier quarterback prospects, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward don’t look like sure things either.

With that in mind, one fan asked Browns insider Tony Grossi to share his thoughts on Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard.

Grossi placed him in a tier behind several players, including Jalen Milroe.

“He’s OK. Among the second-wave QBs, I’d place him behind Dart, Milroe and Will Howard. Admittedly, Milroe is a reach, but his ceiling is compelling. I don’t think Leonard’s ceiling is that of a winning, starting NFL QB. If I’m wrong, I join the notable NFL draft expert and former NFL GM who ranked Blaine Gabbert ahead of Cam Newton. No names, please,” Grossi wrote.

Riley would be an intriguing pick for the Browns and he had some nice moments at the Senior Bowl.

Leonard has good arm talent and mobility to extend plays.

He also plays with a calmness and does not get too high or too low during a game.

The big concern about Leonard is his lower body mechanics and decision-making when facing pressure.

He’s often compared to Ryan Tannehill who had some success in the NFL.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

