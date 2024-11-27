Insider Reveals Kardarius Toney’s Status With Browns

So far in his NFL career, wide receiver Kadarius Toney has mostly been associated with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was traded there during the 2022 season by the New York Giants, and in one and a half seasons with the Chiefs, he won two Super Bowl championships.

But last season, he committed a large number of miscues, including plenty of dropped passes, and he was released by the Chiefs in late August, paving the way for the Cleveland Browns to sign him to their practice squad.

The Browns have a 3-8 record, which means the only thing they have left to play for is to evaluate some of their younger player, and beat writer Mary Kay Cabot gave an update on Toney’s status.

“I think he’s one of those guys where you really do want to see what you have,” Cabot said. “… Kadarius Toney, he’s someone that they, if they could get something out of him, they want to see what he could do in terms of speed. He brings that element of speed that you can’t coach”

Toney has played in just one game for the Browns this season — that was during Week 11 when the Browns lost 35-14 to the New Orleans Saints, but he had no receptions and just one rushing attempt for a loss of seven yards.

Last season, he had 27 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown plus 11 rushing attempts for 31 yards as a member of the Chiefs.

When Cleveland traded five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills a little earlier this season, it opened up opportunities for young wideouts on the team such as Toney to get more touches and prove they can play at a high level.

One man who has taken advantage of that opportunity is Cedric Tillman, who has 339 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, with almost all of that production coming in the last five games.

However, Tillman suffered a concussion last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his status for this Monday’s game at the Denver Broncos is uncertain.

If he’s unable to play, perhaps the team will elevate Toney to the active squad for that contest.

NEXT:

Insider Names 3 Young Browns Players That Could See Increased Playing Time