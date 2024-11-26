Insider Names 3 Young Browns Players That Could See Increased Playing Time

As the Cleveland Browns limp toward the end of the 2024 NFL regular season, the team may look a bit different on the football field in the final six games of the 2024 campaign, as there is no incentive to win in the final stretch, considering they have only three wins on the year and little to no chance of making the NFL playoffs.

Even though the team had high hopes of competing for a Super Bowl title or at the very least, clinching a spot in the postseason again, the Browns have to face the facts moving forward that this team isn’t currently built to win anything the rest of the way, meaning head coach Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff should get creative in the final stretch.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns could look to play some of their promising young players in the final six games of the regular season, namely Jamari Thrash, Jaelon Darden, and Michael Woods.

“I think you’ll see more Jamari Thrash right now. Cedric Tillman is out with a concussion. So you’re going to be forced to play some younger players, but who knows? Maybe Jamari will get on the field more, maybe Jaelo Darden will get on the field more. Maybe Mike Woods will get on the field a little bit. So this is an opportunity for these guys to see what they have in some other players,” Cabot said.

Seeing what the Browns have in Thrash, Darden and Woods seems like the smart move in the final stretch of the regular season, as it should help with the decision-making process during the NFL offseason.

It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out in Cleveland moving forward and what the coaching staff can figure out from here on out.

