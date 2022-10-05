Browns Nation

Browns Insider Reveals Latest On Jadeveon Clowney

By

Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns got a boost on defense after defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the team via a one-year, $11 million contract.

After all, who would say no to a player that had nine sacks the previous season?

Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury that still makes him questionable for Week 5 when the Browns face the Los Angeles Chargers.

That said, ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted that “Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) not expected to practice today, but Myles Garrett is.”

Clowney has played only two games so far this season, tallying a combined five tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

He had three tackles and 0.5 sacks in their season-opener against the Carolina Panthers

A week later, the former South Carolina standout finished with two tackles and one sack versus the New York Jets.

Having Clowney gives Cleveland another threat in their pass rush, opposite Myles Garrett.

Without him, opponents can load their best offensive linemen to where Garrett often lines up.

There is no definite timetable regarding Clowney’s return yet.

Clowney was taken first overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

Before joining the Browns, he also joined the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

He is a one-time Second-Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.

 

Garrett Is Back

Meanwhile, Trotter alluded to the fact that Garrett will participate in team practice after suffering a single-car accident last week.

His presence will help re-establish the bite of their pass rush.

With Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert leading the league in passing yards, Garrett’s pressure will help throw off the third-year play-caller.

It will also give a chance for defensive backs Greg Newsome II, John Johnson III, and Denzel Ward to make a play.

Garrett has five solo tackles, and three sacks through three games in 2022.

Video Shows Myles Garrett Back On The Practice Field

