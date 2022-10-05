Video Shows Myles Garrett Back On The Practice Field

Browns Nation

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

ESPN’s Cleveland Browns writer Jake Trotter tweeted, “#Browns defense is giving up 7.83 yards per play in the fourth quarter this season. That’s the most of any defense. (No other defense in the NFL is giving up more than 6.61).”

It’s that sad reality that helped the New York Jets steal the Week 2 victory in the last two minutes.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons gave kicker Younghoe Koo a good distance for his game-winning kick.

But the Browns hope to improve on that number, especially now that defensive end Myles Garrett is back.

Garrett returns to practice after suffering a single-car accident that forced his car to flip multiple times.

He did not suffer any fractures and was cleared from concussion protocol.

Reports said that he avoided an animal before going off-road.

But his record for speeding could come into play, given his multiple infractions in the past.

He was also reported to be going 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

Now that he is back in action, he will likely take the field in Week 5 when the Browns face the Los Angeles Chargers.

 

The Leader Of The Pack Is Back

Garrett’s return is a big boost for a unit that also lost Taven Bryan and Jadeveon Clowney to injuries.

After all, he has been the anchor of the team’s defense since he became the first overall pick in 2017

Since then, he four consecutive seasons from 2018 to 2021 with double-digit sacks.

In 2021, he had a career-high 16 sacks, three pass deflections, and a fumble recovery leading to a touchdown.

Garrett has two First-Team All-Pro selections, one Second-Team All-Pro inclusion, and three Pro Bowls.

