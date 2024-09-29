Fans React To Sunday’s Nick Chubb News

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to run the ball so far this season and will be looking to get back to .500 when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

One thing that could certainly help the running game is the impending return of star running back Nick Chubb, who is still working his way back from the gruesome knee injury he suffered early last season, and the team recently got some encouraging news regarding their superstar.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that Chubb is expected to return to practice this week, representing a significant step in his return from the knee injury.

#Browns star RB Nick Chubb is expected to return to practice this week, a significant step in his return from major injury — and a huge lift for his team. Chubb highlights players attempting to come off PUP. My story: https://t.co/a7unbXbLKihttps://t.co/a7unbXbLKi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2024

Jerome Ford has filled in admirably for Chubb this season and is averaging five yards per carry, but he hasn’t proven to be capable of handling Chubb’s typical workload.

Ford and Kareem Hunt split duties last season, and both had some struggles, though they were able to stay healthy which was most important given the circumstances.

It’s unclear when Chubb will be suiting back up for a game, but a few weeks away seems like a conservative estimate that would give him time to ramp up and get acclimated.

Chubb’s injury ended his streak of four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, but at this point, the most important thing is getting him back healthy and hopefully, looking like his old self.

The vibe in practice should be better next week with Chubb back in the fold, and we’ll see if he can inspire this team to go on a run.

