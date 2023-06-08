Browns Nation

Browns Insider Says 1 Position Group Has Stood Out In Camp

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have made great strides in the offseason, spending some money and making major moves on both sides of the field.

However, the team was still expected to make yet another impactful transaction, with the fans and even Deshaun Watson publicly advocating for them to make a run at DeAndre Hopkins.

That’s why, according to Bronws insider Tony Grossi, the Browns’ WR corps took things personally in practice and were at their best to prove that they don’t need to add any more firepower or talent to that room.

Grossi said that even though it’s just practice, there’s still coverage, and cited that the receivers have been the most impressive position group on the team thus far.

There’s no denying that the prospect of having Watson and Hopkins reunited after how they dominated with the Houston Texans could be quite an appealing prospect, but that’s not the only way to win in today’s game.

There are some league-wide concerns about Hopkins’ health, durability, and ability to make an impact at this point in his career, and the Browns could be wise to play the waiting game, rather than jumping the gun and spending big bucks on a receiver that’s already past his prime.

In the meantime, the WRs will continue to work their hearts off to prove that they don’t need to look somewhere else to compete.

