Myles Garrett Reveals How He Felt Hearing About Za’Darius Smith Trade

The Cleveland Browns had already made some big moves to surround Myles Garrett with more and better talent, including hiring Jim Schwartz to take the reins as their new defensive coordinator.

That’s why Garrett couldn’t believe his eyes when he first heard about the trade for Za’Darius Smith, and he refused to believe it until his old man actually confirmed the news.

the Z trade was too good to be true until Myles' dad confirmed the news 😆 pic.twitter.com/xJfT6hCDHz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 6, 2023

Garrett reportedly texted Smith right after the trade.

However, they hadn’t worked out together before this week, as the star pass rusher skipped the first two weeks of voluntary organized team activities, while Smith also hadn’t taken the field for his new team.

The Browns are now expected to have one of the strongest and most dominant pass-rushing duos in the league, as the pair of veterans are two of just five players with at least 10 sacks in four of the past five seasons.

The team had already signed Dalvin Thompson and Ogbo Okoronkwo as free agents in March before completing that major trade for Smith, and hopes and expectations are as high as they’ll ever be in Berea.

Of course, the offense will steal most of the headlines, and the media and fans will discuss what Deshaun Watson does or doesn’t do when he’s on the field.

But the Browns have rapidly turned the page to build one of the most complete defensive units in the game, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see them dominate their way out of the AFC North thanks to them.