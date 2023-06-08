Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Reveals How He Felt Hearing About Za’Darius Smith Trade

Myles Garrett Reveals How He Felt Hearing About Za’Darius Smith Trade

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had already made some big moves to surround Myles Garrett with more and better talent, including hiring Jim Schwartz to take the reins as their new defensive coordinator.

That’s why Garrett couldn’t believe his eyes when he first heard about the trade for Za’Darius Smith, and he refused to believe it until his old man actually confirmed the news.

Garrett reportedly texted Smith right after the trade.

However, they hadn’t worked out together before this week, as the star pass rusher skipped the first two weeks of voluntary organized team activities, while Smith also hadn’t taken the field for his new team.

The Browns are now expected to have one of the strongest and most dominant pass-rushing duos in the league, as the pair of veterans are two of just five players with at least 10 sacks in four of the past five seasons.

The team had already signed Dalvin Thompson and Ogbo Okoronkwo as free agents in March before completing that major trade for Smith, and hopes and expectations are as high as they’ll ever be in Berea.

Of course, the offense will steal most of the headlines, and the media and fans will discuss what Deshaun Watson does or doesn’t do when he’s on the field.

But the Browns have rapidly turned the page to build one of the most complete defensive units in the game, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see them dominate their way out of the AFC North thanks to them.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6.

Rodney McLeod Makes His Thoughts Clear About Jim Schwartz

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Hype Train Is Starting To Roll

3 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Comments On Deshaun Watson's Accuracy

5 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Makes A Strong Statement About Deshaun Watson's Performance

5 hours ago

NFL Pro Bowl Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes His Thoughts On Jim Brown Very Clear

8 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Gives Update On How Deshaun Watson Looks In Minicamp

8 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

1 Browns Player Was Reportedly Robbed For His Vehicle

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Discusses What The Ceiling Is For Wins In 2023

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Announce The Signings Of A WR And Tackle

2 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns tackles DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals after a catch during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Gives The Latest On DeAndre Hopkins, Browns Rumors

2 days ago

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals catches the ball for a touchdown as Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings defends during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Analyst Calls DeAndre Hopkins Signing With Browns 'A Real Possibility'

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans congratulates DeAndre Hopkins #10 after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Fans React To Today's DeAndre Hopkins, Browns Report

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes The Browns Will Throw The Ball 60% Of The Time

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans congratulates DeAndre Hopkins #10 after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

NFL Insider Says DeAndre Hopkins Reunion With Deshaun Watson Is A 'Strong Possibility'

5 days ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Analyst Details How Jim Schwartz Is Already Making An Impact

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans Are Thinking About Longtime Browns Announcer Jim Donovan After Diagnosis

6 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a sack against Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jim Schwartz Comments On The Addition Of Za'Darius Smith

6 days ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

Browns Insider Comments On Chances Of Landing DeAndre Hopkins

6 days ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

Analysts Debate If The Browns Have A Chance To Get DeAndre Hopkins

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans congratulates DeAndre Hopkins #10 after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Stats Show How Effective Deshaun Watson And DeAndre Hopkins Were Together

1 week ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during warm ups before his game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

7 Notable Browns Players Not In Attendance For OTAs

1 week ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Wide Receiver Retires Unexpectedly

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Says He Has Been Talking To DeAndre Hopkins

1 week ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Browns' Interest In DeAndre Hopkins

1 week ago

Rodney McLeod Makes His Thoughts Clear About Jim Schwartz

No more pages to load