Browns Insider Says 1 QB Prospect Deserves A ‘Long Look’

The Cleveland Browns need to add a quarterback this offseason.

They will reportedly add a rookie and a veteran to compete for the job.

Nonetheless, this draft class isn’t particularly impressive at the position.

More than that, the Browns might not want to consider using their No. 2 pick on a signal-caller.

With that in mind, Browns insider Tony Grossi confirmed that multiple teams could give Ohio State prospect Will Howard a long look in the pre-draft process.

He deserves long look. https://t.co/OceuZ5DM0d — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 18, 2025

Being a Browns insider, perhaps he knows something the rest of the world doesn’t.

Howard has had plenty of success in charge of the Buckeyes this season.

Players who make it this far in the playoffs and are draft-eligible usually see their stock rise.

He’s been projected as a fourth-round pick for most of the process.

A lot of that is because he will be 24 by the time he’s a rookie in the NFL, meaning most scouts might believe he’s closer to his ceiling and being a finished product.

He’s a very good athlete with impressive arm strength and plenty of collegiate experience.

He can also make plays with his legs, even though he doesn’t always instinctively look to take off.

We’ve seen players outplay their draft stock multiple times in the past, and players like Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels are proving that being a little older isn’t necessarily bad for a rookie quarterback.

Then again, he could also be too much of a project for a Browns team that needs help at the position for the next decade-plus.

