Browns Linked To Defensive End In Latest 2025 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns desperately need a quarterback.

Most reports agree that they will look to address that situation by adding a rookie and a veteran to their quarterback room this offseason.

Nevertheless, that might not be that simple.

There are rumors about Shedeur Sanders not wanting to play for the Browns.

With the Tennessee Titans likely going after Cam Ward, that puts the Browns in a tough spot.

With that in mind, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports believes they will pivot and go after Abdul Carter instead:

“Cleveland is not going to force a situation at the quarterback position. Abdul Carter has been a dominant pass-rush presence this season and there should be a lot of one-on-one opportunities across from Myles Garrett,” Edwards said.

Carter got off to a somewhat slow start to the campaign, but he closed out the season with a bang.

The prospect of having him lining up opposite Myles Garrett is mouth-watering for Jim Schwartz and the fans.

He was a dominant force off of the line of scrimmage and one of the nation’s prime head-hunters.

Of course, the team would still have to look for their quarterback of the future.

However, they might wait until the second round to do so.

Now that Tommy Rees has taken the reins as the team’s offensive coordinator, some believe they will go with Jalen Milroe, whom he coached during his days at Alabama.

On the other hand, Carter has the prototypical characteristics of a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

NEXT:

Analyst Names Free Agent QB As Fit For Browns In 2025