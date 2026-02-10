Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson Have Been Settled

Deshaun Watson has been facing sexual assault allegations since before the quarterback was traded to the Cleveland Browns. They caused him to sit out the entire 2021 season with the Houston Texans, and he was dealt to Cleveland the following offseason.

Not only did the Browns trade away multiple draft picks, but they also gave Watson the largest amount of guaranteed money in NFL history in a new contract. It is something that has negatively affected the franchise ever since.

Now, one chapter of this troubling saga appears to be closed, as ESPN reports that the final pending lawsuits against Watson have been settled and that he will no longer face two upcoming trial dates.

“The two remaining lawsuits stemming from over two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson were dismissed Friday, according to court records, after at least one settlement was reached. The lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled. One was set to go to trial on Feb. 18, while the other was set for March 30,” Oyefusi wrote.

The aftermath of Watson’s actions, which included more than 20 lawsuits but no criminal charges, has been well documented. Before the 2022 season, he was given an 11-game suspension by the NFL, which pushed back his Browns debut until Week 13.

Then, injuries started to take their toll. Watson had season-ending shoulder surgery in 2023, and he then tore his Achilles twice, during a game in 2024 and while recovering from that injury in early 2025. He did not play at all this past season, though he did return to the team.

Overall, Watson has played in 19 of a possible 68 regular-season games with the Browns. He will enter the 2026 season almost two years removed from his last appearance.

Despite all of this, there is a chance that Watson will be the Browns’ starting quarterback. With Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, the other QBs currently on the roster, new head coach Todd Monken did not commit to anyone when asked about a potential starter for 2026.

That, plus the lack of a clear alternative on the market this offseason, may leave the door open for Watson to return to action for the Browns. That likely would cause a strong reaction from the fan base and the media alike.

With legal matters no longer a potential obstacle, Watson could be given a chance to earn the starting job at training camp.

