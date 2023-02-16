Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Insider Shuts Down A Nick Chubb Debate

Browns Insider Shuts Down A Nick Chubb Debate

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered their offseason a few weeks ago, and there has not been much to talk about.

But, one idea that has surfaced was the Browns possibly trading running back Nick Chubb.

The 27-year-old running back has been one of the best in the league over the past few seasons.

Just last season Chubb set a career-high in rushing yards with 1,525 while adding 12 touchdowns.

He is one of the most valuable players on the Browns, and trading him does not make much sense.

One interesting reason for trading Chubb would be that running backs do not have long shelf lives.

They usually start to wear down in their late twenties or early thirties.

But, Chubb has shown no signs of slowing down throughout his career.

He is an elite rusher on a team that loves to run the ball.

Also, the trade value for most running backs is not very high.

Especially ones that have as many carries as Chubb has during his career.

The best move for the Browns will be to keep their star running back and continue to feed him the ball.

Even though trading Chubb does not make sense, the Browns should look to be aggressive this offseason.

Adding more impact players on defense should be the first concern of General Manager Andrew Berry.

Cleveland could use another defensive lineman and secondary player that can make an immediate impact.

Also, the Browns should look to be in the wide receiver market again.

Giving Deshaun Watson as many good weapons as possible should bring the best out of him.

If Watson can return to his top form next year, the Browns will certainly be contenders.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Notes A Snub From Colin Cowherd

6 hours ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Comments On His Hall Of Fame Enshrinement

7 hours ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Send Out A Perfect Holiday Message

1 day ago

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens gets off a pass while being pressured by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A Browns Decision Continues To Haunt A Rival Team

1 day ago

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 24-16.

A Former Browns Coach Is Now Leading The Colts

1 day ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Reveals Intriguing Andrew Berry Draft Trend

2 days ago

browns helmet

Browns Might Lose Their Quarterback Coach

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Is Nick Chubb Sending A Message To The Browns?

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Star Browns WR Is Joining A New League

2 days ago

Super Bowl Trophy

2024 Super Bowl Betting Odds Released For Cleveland Browns

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Had A Simple Super Bowl Message

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Shares The Story Of His Hall Of Fame Welcome

3 days ago

Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a punt return in the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

2 Playmakers The Browns Should Look To Add In Free Agency

4 days ago

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Myles Garrett Shows Off An Update On His Toe

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas addresses the crowd during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Joe Thomas Provides A Truly Inspiring Quote

5 days ago

Jim Brown

NFL Names Their Annual Rushing Title After Browns Legend

5 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Shared A Message To Browns Fans On His Big Night

5 days ago

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

Joe Thomas Joined An Exclusive Club Thursday Night

5 days ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Proves Why Joe Thomas Is A Hall Of Fame Lock

6 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Insider Shares Jedrick Wills Contract Prediction

6 days ago

Joe Thomas speaks onstage prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans Await An Expected Joe Thomas Announcement

6 days ago

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Browns Legend Congratulates LeBron James On His Record

1 week ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Grading David Njoku's Performance In 2022

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Shocking Trades The Browns Could Make This Offseason

1 week ago

Browns Insider Notes A Snub From Colin Cowherd

No more pages to load