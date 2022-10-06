Browns Nation

Browns Insider Wants The Kevin Stefanski Hate To Stop Now

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

Plenty of Cleveland Browns fans were critical of head coach Kevin Stefanski after dropping their Week 4 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

While the Browns held a three-point fourth-quarter lead with less than ten minutes left, two Younghoe Koo field goals sealed the deal for the Falcons.

That blunder made the echoes calling for Stefanski’s ouster louder.

For them, he has exhausted his time with the squad, and the Browns are better off without him.

But for every critic out there, Stefanski has his share of supporters despite another disappointing defeat.

The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd tweeted, “I’ve seen a lot of silliness this week, so let’s just clear this up. Kevin Stefanski is a really good head coach. The best the Browns have had since they returned in ’99. And it’s not even close. Some of you really need to settle down.”

 

Letting Stefanski Go Would Be A Big Mistake

Being the best Browns head coach after their three-year hiatus is an easy choice because Stefanski is one of only two coaches to bring Cleveland to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, he is the only one with a playoff victory, and defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road made that win sweeter.

Therefore, Stefanski has exceeded the achievements of those who came before him, like Butch Davis, Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, and Hue Jackson, to name a few.

Likewise, Browns fans should take note that their team ranks fourth in total yards on offense, averaging 384.8 per game.

They are achieving that feat with a backup quarterback.

However, the Browns cannot deny their problems on defense, especially with injuries on their defensive line.

Cleveland’s defense is also terrible in the fourth quarter, surrendering 7.83 yards per play.

There is a problem to be fixed, and Stefanski should find ways to address the matter.

