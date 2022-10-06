Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/6/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, October 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Sunday afternoon game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Both teams are 2-2 on the season.

News about the game headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Sunday Uniform Is Announced 

Though not the most important piece of news regarding the game, it is a fun one.

The Browns are wearing their all-brown color rush uniforms for the game.

 

The last time they wore this uniform (in 2020), good things happened.

As expected, when the discussion of Browns uniforms hits social media, there is a plea for orange.

In this case, not just an orange jersey, but an orange color rush uniform.

 

2. Wednesday Injury Report Provides Some Good News

The Wednesday injury report contained both good and bad news.

Per usual, the Browns outnumber their opponent with the number of players on the injury report.

Five players did not practice.

They included both tight ends David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

Njoku is dealing with a knee injury and was given a rest day.

Harrison Bryant was listed as having an illness.

Regarding the defensive ends, Jadeveon Clowney did not practice.

Myles Garrett was back on the practice field, in a limited capacity, for the first time since his car accident on September 26.

Garrett’s left shoulder was wrapped, but he was all smiles and happy to be back.

 

 

3. Other Roster Moves

Greedy Williams is back from IR after dealing with a hamstring issue, and Richard LeCounte who made news as the first of Andrew Berry’s draft picks to be waived earlier in the week, returns as a member of the practice squad.

Speaking of returns, Pharaoh Brown, an Ohio native, is back with the Browns after being on the roster for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

 

