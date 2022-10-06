Browns Nation News And Notes (10/6/22)

It is Thursday, October 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Sunday afternoon game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Both teams are 2-2 on the season.

News about the game headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Sunday Uniform Is Announced

Though not the most important piece of news regarding the game, it is a fun one.

The Browns are wearing their all-brown color rush uniforms for the game.

Browns are planning to wear their all-brown color rush uniforms on Sunday. Haven’t worn them in quite a while… #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 5, 2022

The last time they wore this uniform (in 2020), good things happened.

As expected, when the discussion of Browns uniforms hits social media, there is a plea for orange.

In this case, not just an orange jersey, but an orange color rush uniform.

Really hate that combo, all orange would be much better!!!☹️ pic.twitter.com/DT6MlmpKHH — Ian J (@ijjohnson99) October 5, 2022

2. Wednesday Injury Report Provides Some Good News

The Wednesday injury report contained both good and bad news.

Per usual, the Browns outnumber their opponent with the number of players on the injury report.

Five players did not practice.

They included both tight ends David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

Njoku is dealing with a knee injury and was given a rest day.

Harrison Bryant was listed as having an illness.

Regarding the defensive ends, Jadeveon Clowney did not practice.

Myles Garrett was back on the practice field, in a limited capacity, for the first time since his car accident on September 26.

Garrett’s left shoulder was wrapped, but he was all smiles and happy to be back.

My god Myles Garrett is enormous pic.twitter.com/WzPZppFBXa — Jarad Evans (@Jarad_Evans) October 6, 2022

Myles Garrett was last on the field, warmed up and winked at the media during pre-practice stretch. Looks ready for Sunday.#Browns pic.twitter.com/34GJRh8T1C — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 5, 2022

3. Other Roster Moves

#Browns have designated CB Greedy Williams from IR and signed S Richard LeCounte back to the practice squad. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) October 5, 2022

Greedy Williams is back from IR after dealing with a hamstring issue, and Richard LeCounte who made news as the first of Andrew Berry’s draft picks to be waived earlier in the week, returns as a member of the practice squad.

#Browns Greedy Williams said he plans on practicing today to see how the hamstring responds and then go from there as far as playing Sunday pic.twitter.com/IGunuHKPAy — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 5, 2022

Speaking of returns, Pharaoh Brown, an Ohio native, is back with the Browns after being on the roster for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The #Browns have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the active roster. Brown heads back to his Northeast Ohio roots and rejoins the Browns after spending 2018 and 2019 with the team. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 5, 2022

