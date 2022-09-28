Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Jump Up NFL Power Rankings

Browns Jump Up NFL Power Rankings

By

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

There were more than a few statement wins in Week 3 of the NFL Sunday.

Philadelphia, Miami, and even Jacksonville put the league on notice they have to be dealt with.

But curators of the NFL Power Rankings didn’t overlook the Cleveland Browns‘ win Thursday night.

Cleveland is one of the biggest movers in Week 4 polls, jumping 5 spots to #17 in the NFL.com power ranking.

Other polls moved the Browns up as many as 9 spots, citing factors such as beating a rival like the Steelers.

Bouncing back from the disastrous collapse versus the Jets showed character and discipline.

But the recognition of Jacoby Brissett as a viable NFL starting quarterback was the most-mentioned reason.

ESPN pushed the Browns all the way to their 11th spot, while USA Today (19) continues to underrate the team.

 

What They’re Saying 

NBC’s Pro Football Talk brought the Browns up 9 places, from #22 to the 13th ranked overall.

Mike Florio said Cleveland can keep winning a lot of games without Deshaun Watson.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter called Brissett’s top-10 QBR the league’s biggest surprise in justifying a 6-spot jump.

Cleveland’s defense kept them from rising more than 4 spots to #15 in the Sporting News rankings.

Vinny Iyer alludes to a higher ranking if not for 2 bad minutes of football against the Jets.

USA Today’s Nate Davis offered that “some folks” might not pull for the Browns in lieu of the Deshaun Watson signing.

But he still bumped the team up 4 places, while mentioning Myles Garrett’s accident as a possible matter of concern.

CBS’ Pete Prisco pulled the Browns up to #12 overall, citing Brissett’s timely throws and the rushing attack.

 

What It Means To The Browns 

Only one NFL Power Ranking matters, and that won’t be recorded until February.

Players only care to be number one at the end of the season, sealed with a Super Bowl victory.

But the Browns’ recent rise through the rankings does matter to some folks.

There was some speculation Cleveland’s rankings were lower because of public perception.

Deshaun Watson’s issues, as noted by USA Today’s Davis, left the public relations department with some work.

But it was his huge guaranteed contract that pitted NFL owners and main office personnel against the franchise.

Winning games behind their chosen place-keeper quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, ends speculation on another matter.

Everybody in the NFL sees the Cleveland Browns did not write off the 2022 season waiting on Watson.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/28/22)
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Ratings Prove The Browns Draw A Massive Audience
Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Nick Chubb Maintains His Elite Lead Through 3 Weeks

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/28/22)

No more pages to load