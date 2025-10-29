Browns Land No. 1 Spot On Embarrassing NFL List

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been good this season.

Once again, it seems like the problems start at the top.

That’s why Evan Cohen has the Browns at No. 1 on his list of “Hot Mess Teams.”

The Browns are ahead of the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

.@EvCoRadio has his Week 9 Hot Mess Teams One on one off — which team would you add, which team would you take off the Hot Mess Rankings? pic.twitter.com/X6TuBOWuyO — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) October 29, 2025

It’s hard to disagree with Cleveland’s ranking.

There seems to be a clear disconnect between head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, highlighted by rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The front office selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, after already adding quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Stefanski has since made it clear that he doesn’t think Sanders is ready to play.

In the meantime, owner Jimmy Haslam continues to support both the coach and GM, even though it’s become evident that they’re not on the same page.

Judging by all the moves he’s made throughout his tenure, Berry arguably shouldn’t come back.

He’s the architect behind this flawed roster, and as such, should be the first one to be held accountable.

Unfortunately, it appears that Stefanski may have lost the locker room, and his performance over the past two years hasn’t been much better. He can’t be let off the hook.

Regardless of who’s to blame, one thing is clear: the Browns need to make significant changes at the top.

