Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, October 29, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Land No. 1 Spot On Embarrassing NFL List

Browns Land No. 1 Spot On Embarrassing NFL List

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Land No. 1 Spot On Embarrassing NFL List
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been good this season.

Once again, it seems like the problems start at the top.

That’s why Evan Cohen has the Browns at No. 1 on his list of “Hot Mess Teams.”

The Browns are ahead of the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

It’s hard to disagree with Cleveland’s ranking.

There seems to be a clear disconnect between head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, highlighted by rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The front office selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, after already adding quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Stefanski has since made it clear that he doesn’t think Sanders is ready to play.

In the meantime, owner Jimmy Haslam continues to support both the coach and GM, even though it’s become evident that they’re not on the same page.

Judging by all the moves he’s made throughout his tenure, Berry arguably shouldn’t come back.

He’s the architect behind this flawed roster, and as such, should be the first one to be held accountable.

Unfortunately, it appears that Stefanski may have lost the locker room, and his performance over the past two years hasn’t been much better. He can’t be let off the hook.

Regardless of who’s to blame, one thing is clear: the Browns need to make significant changes at the top.

NEXT:  Patriots Defender Has High Praise For Myles Garrett
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation