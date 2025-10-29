Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Patriots Defender Has High Praise For Myles Garrett

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get the job done in Week 8 against the New England Patriots.

They were on the road coming off a blowout win against the Miami Dolphins, but they encountered a much better and more prepared opponent this time.

However, as tough as the Patriots were, Myles Garrett was even better.

That’s why New England defensive end Milton Williams had nothing but praise for the Browns star.

Garrett is playing at an elite level again, but that hasn’t done much to help the Browns’ record.

Though the expectation is that Cleveland will be buyers instead of sellers at the upcoming NFL trade deadline, Garrett’s postgame words and sideline tantrum raised questions about whether he will be on the move.

If the Browns didn’t even consider trading him in the offseason when he requested one, it seems highly unlikely that they will change their stance on him so soon.

Then again, crazier things have happened.

Whatever the case, Garrett will continue to dominate even the most physical offensive lines in the game.

The Patriots had done a great job of keeping quarterback Drake Maye out of harm’s way, but they hadn’t faced a player like Garrett.

As for other pass rushers out there, they might want to do what Williams did and take note whenever they get to watch Garrett from the sidelines.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation