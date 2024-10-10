Browns Lead NFL With 20 Players Listed On Injury Report

Last year, the Cleveland Browns were bitten by the injury bug as more than a dozen starters spent over half the season off the field, many of them with season-ending injuries.

This season has been nearly as bad – if not worse – than 2023.

Cleveland has listed as many as 17 players on each of the past two injury reports, but issues that occurred during the Commanders contest as well as some returning players from the Injured Reserve (IR) list have boosted that number this week.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the injury report from both teams on X, revealing the Browns have 20 players listed on the initial report – three more players than any other team as of Wednesday.

The team with the next-highest amount is the Los Angeles Chargers as the AFC West squad has 17 players listed on the NFL-mandated report.

Cleveland’s injury report has 12 offensive players listed: running backs Nick Chubb, D’Onta Foreman, Nyheim Hines, and Pierre Strong Jr.; offensive linemen Jack Conklin, James Hudson, Ethan Pocic, Jedrick Wills, and Zak Zinter; and receiving options Jerry Jeudy, and David Njoku.

Amari Cooper – who is also listed on the report – has a note to detail that the missed practice was not injury-related.

Defensively, the Browns listed eight players on the injury report, including defensive linemen Myles Garrett, Maurice Hurst, and Ogbo Okoronkwo, linebackers Mohamoud Diabate and Jordan Hicks, and defensive backs Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, and Denzel Ward.

In comparison, the Philadelphia Eagles – this week’s opponent – listed eight players on their report, and only one player was not a full participant in the team’s practices.

