Browns Legend Believes 1 QB Deserves A Chance At Starting

Ever since Deshaun Watson went down in October with a torn Achilles, Jameis Winston has replaced him as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback, and at times, he has played very well.

However, as he has always been, Winston has been turnover-prone, and therefore it isn’t a foregone conclusion he will be starting under center for Week 1 of next season.

Former Browns star defensive back Hanford Dixon said on “The Hanford Dixon Show” that the team needs to give Dorian Thompson-Robinson a look at some point this season in order to see what he’s able to do moving forward.

Is it time for DTR to get a chance? @HanfordDixon29 thinks he deserves a look before the season ends. #DawgPound "Sooner or later, we have to find out what we have." pic.twitter.com/KKTLvlY702 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) December 11, 2024

The Browns seem to be in the mode of evaluating young talent right now with a 3-10 record and with star wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Za’Darius Smith long gone following a couple of midseason trades.

As Dixon mentioned, Thompson-Robinson was a fifth-round pick by the Browns in 2023, and as a rookie last year, he threw for 440 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions while completing 53.6 percent of his pass attempts in three starts.

He has attempted just 25 passes this year in three games and completed 11 of them for 82 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Because of their poor record, the Browns could have a shot at getting a very high pick in this April’s draft, and depending on where that pick is, they could even be able to draft a top college QB such as Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

But for now, they’re focused on seeing what they have in their young players and shaking out a couple more wins.

