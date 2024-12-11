Browns Nation

Thursday, December 12, 2024
Former Player Says Deshaun Watson Is ‘Tone-Deaf’

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

After acquiring Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans and signing him to a massive contract, the Cleveland Browns thought they got their hands on a new franchise quarterback that could put them in title-contender status for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, the Watson experiment has resulted in the franchise taking two steps back rather than the giant leap forward as expected, with Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston, proving to be better options for the team at the quarterback position.

With another season coming to an abrupt end for Watson due to another severe injury, the Browns will likely have a change coming, as they’ve got to do something to right the ship in Cleveland.

While recovering from surgery on his torn Achilles, Watson doesn’t seem to be getting the message that he shouldn’t be flaunting a lavish lifestyle on social media, with his latest post angering many Browns fans.

Former NFL quarterback Shaun King thinks Watson is “tone-deaf” to what he’s putting out there and how fans and his teammates will react.

“I just think Deshaun Watson is tone-deaf,” King said. “I think he lives in an alternate universe. I don’t think he’s got anyone around him to keep him measured because, at the end of the day, I’m my brother’s keeper, right? Like I went to battle with these guys.”

At this point, the future looks bleak for Watson in the NFL, let alone in Cleveland, as he’ll be recovering from an injury that many quarterbacks don’t bounce back from, and even when he was healthy, he didn’t showcase anything on the football field to make people think he can return to his form from his stint with the Texans.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens moving forward, but clearly, Watson isn’t helping the situation, which was already difficult.

Ryan Ward
Browns Nation