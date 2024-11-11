Browns Legend Calls For Team To Draft College QB

The Cleveland Browns are entering the second half of their 2024 NFL regular season with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston helming the offense after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was lost for the year with an Achilles tear.

It’s the second time in as many seasons the Browns have lost Watson for the majority of the season, and the third time in his tenure since leaving the Houston Texans that the signal-caller has been unable to perform beyond seven contests in a single year.

Cleveland rebuilt their offensive schemes this offseason to benefit Watson, changing from a run-oriented offense to one that features three- and four-receiver base sets under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

With Watson’s timetable still open for discussion, will the Browns – who are currently tied with the third-worst record in the league at 2-7 – be open to drafting a new quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft and moving on from their injured quarterback?

That’s what Browns legend Hanford Dixon believes the team should do.

The analyst revealed which quarterback he’d prefer seeing wear a Browns uniform in 2025 as he called on Cleveland to use their first-round draft pick next season to secure Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe.

“We need him as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns,” Dixon said, adding, “I am going to say let’s do everything we can to try draft this guy.”

Dixon was elated by what he saw Milroe do this weekend in his team’s 42-13 beatdown of the No. 21 ranked LSU Tigers.

Milroe racked up 185 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns against LSU while he also completed 12 of his 18 pass attempts for 109 yards without an interception.

