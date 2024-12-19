Browns Named As ‘Perfect Fit’ For Veteran QB In 2025

The Cleveland Browns need a new quarterback.

Kirk Cousins happens to need a team.

Maybe both can help each other out.

Now that the Atlanta Falcons have decided to bench him after giving him a $90 million guarantee, he can force his way out of Georgia by refusing to waive his no-trade clause and becoming a free agent.

Should that be the case, the Browns have to be among the list of potential destinations, according to Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team.

Cousins has obvious ties to the Browns, as he would have an opportunity to play under Kevin Stefanski again.

Stefanski was his offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, and the results were more than satisfactory:

“Cousins might be the perfect fit for Cleveland. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was actually his offensive coordinator in 2019 for the Minnesota Vikings when Cousins posted a career-high 107.4 passer rating with 3,603 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just six interceptions,” Brooke said.

Of course, Cousins is five years older than he was the last time they played together, but the concepts remain the same.

Cousins’ strong play under Stefanski helped him land the Browns’ head coaching job.

The Browns have struggled mightily with Deshaun Watson, but given his albatross of a contract, they won’t be able to go after any big-name player to replace him.

That’s why Cousins’ demise might be a blessing in disguise for them.

The aging veteran will still have a market, but if he wants to prove that he still belongs as a starter in the league, it will make sense to play for the offensive coordinator who made him look great in the past.

He could play on a minimum deal, making him a perfect fit in Cleveland.

