Browns Legend Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Deshaun Watson Situation

The Cleveland Browns have an infamous history regarding the quarterback position.

The team has had many swings and misses in the NFL Draft, and it has also had some rotten luck trading for quarterbacks and acquiring them in free agency.

Deshaun Watson was supposed to be their answer for the foreseeable future, but as fans are well aware, his off-field issues and injuries have kept him from making much of an impact.

Many view the contract they gave him as one of the worst in league history, and Browns fans are ready to move on.

Hanford Dixon, a former Browns player from the 80s, mentioned as much on the “Bruce Drennan Show,” putting his cards on the table.

“There’s no other way to put it, it’s just been a disaster,” Dixon said.

"There's no other way to put it, it's just been a disaster," Dixon said.

While a team can’t predict if a player will get injured like Watson during his tenure with the Browns, signing him to a fully guaranteed contract after not playing for more than a year wasn’t in their best interest.

The Browns will be paying for this mistake (literally, and figuratively) for several years.

It doesn’t look like Watson will be their starter again anytime soon, and the team is once again back at the drawing board at QB.

Will 2025 be the season they finally get this position figured out, giving fans some much-desired consistency?

