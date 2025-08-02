Browns Legend Gushes About Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has brought an unprecedented amount of hype and attention with him to the Cleveland Browns that you never see from a typical fifth-round pick, and it has been years since Browns fans had a young quarterback to get this excited about.

While he may currently be fourth on the depth chart, he has checked every box on the field since being drafted and has one legend getting incredibly excited about what he could do if and when he takes over as the starter.

Legendary Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar has been paying attention, and he recently sat down with Sanders and spoke about how impressed he has been with his work ethic, commitment, and leadership both on and off the field thus far.

“It’s impressive to watch some of your individual drills that you do to get yourself prepared. It’s quite clear the work ethic is beyond impressive. Hats off to you in terms of your commitment to your craft, to your team, and to the community. You do an amazing job of making young people and people believe that they matter by giving self-confidence and self-esteem. I see you doing that within the locker room and with your teammates, so for a young rookie, keep it up. You matter,” Kosar said to Sanders.

Sanders hasn’t said a word about being frustrated with his slide in the draft or not getting enough reps with the first team in practice up to this point.

All he has done is show up and work and do everything he can to learn and improve, which is what will eventually lead to him being a starter if he keeps it up.

It’s a crowded QB room with a lot of questions, but the main goal for the Browns this season should be to figure out if their long-term solution at quarterback is already on the roster ahead of the 2026 draft so they can proceed accordingly.

Sanders will likely get a crack at the starting job at some point, as should third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel, but for now, he is doing his best behind the scenes to get better every day, as Kosar mentioned.

